‘Often asked if I can converse in Hindi’

Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Goa-born Waluscha De Sousa on facing prejudice as she attempts to make a mark in the OTT world with Escaype Live

Waluscha De Sousa. Pic/Instagram


Waluscha De Sousa has been facing the camera for decades as a successful model. But her transition from modelling to acting has not been easy. From making her acting debut with Fan (2016) to her web debut with Crackdown, De Sousa is happy to explore distinct roles as she works towards gaining a foothold in the industry. In a chat with mid-day, she discusses the highs and lows of showbiz, and why she picked up Disney+ Hotstar’s latest series, Escaype Live.

Edited excerpts from the interview.




Your initial journey in showbiz was bumpy.
My acting debut was with Fan [2016]. Despite it coming from a huge production house and featuring a superstar, the audience didn’t accept the film. Post that, the work that came my way didn’t excite me. The roles usually didn’t have anything for me to display as an actor. So, I took a sabbatical. Fortunately, the digital space opened up by then. I made my OTT debut with Crackdown [2020]. I don’t think viewers expected me to play such a role. I took a gamble, and it paid off.


Disney Plus Hotstar apoorva lakhia waluscha de sousa bollywood news Entertainment News

