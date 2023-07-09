OMG 2: The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer will be unveiled on July 11

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of his character as Lord Shiva while announcing teaser release date x 00:00

The makers of 'OMG 2' will soon be dropping the teaser of their upcoming film. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film is a sequel to the hit 2012 film 'OMG- Oh My God!' starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. In the first film, Akshay was seen playing the role of Lord Krishna while he seems to be playing Lord Shiva in the sequel.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to announce the teaser release date of the film. While announcing the same, the actor also dropped a video of himself as his character in the film. In the video, the actor is seen as Lord Shiva walking down the street. The actor is dressed as Lord Shiva in the video, with long matted hair, ash on his forehead, and beaded necklaces around his neck. Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

"#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11," he wrote. The teaser comes out exactly a mont before the theatrical release of the film.



Earlier, OMG 2 was set to clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', which were scheduled to release on August 11. However, the makers of Animal have announced a new release date. The film will be out now on December 1. Gadar 2, however, stays put on August 11, the Independence Day weekend.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which was released in theatres in February. The film, which was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', also starred Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Akshay recently announced Housefull 5, officially launching the poster and revealing the release date of the film. The film which reunites Akshay with Riteish Deshmukh will be released on Diwali 2024.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' later this year with Tiger Shroff. His film, the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', was scheduled to release in September. However, the film's release has now been postponed to February next year.