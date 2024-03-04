Mary Kom director Omung to make biopic on UP’s Ramlali who took on dacoit Dadua; sources say Bhumi, Kriti, Nushrratt on makers’ wish-list

An uneducated woman from Patha near Chitrakoot border in Uttar Pradesh fights against a dreaded dacoit and inspires her village’s womenfolk to stand up against the violence. In a way, it’s a story waiting to be told on the big screen. Hardly surprising then that director Omung Kumar has based his next on Ramlali, the woman who stood up against dacoit Dadua, whose reign of terror dominated the ravines of Uttar Pradesh. We hear the filmmaker, who previously directed Mary Kom (2014), Sarbjit (2016) and PM Narendra Modi (2019), has bought the rights to Ramlali’s life story.



In 2001, when Dadua’s grip over Chitrakoot was at its strongest, he had abducted a bank manager’s son. However, the boy managed to escape and sought refuge in Ramlali’s house in Harijanpur, pleading with her to save him. When Dadua and his bandits came knocking at her door, Ramlali flatly refused to give the boy up. This episode of her bravery became widely known. A source from the creative team reveals that this incident will be the turning point in the movie’s narrative, which will then chronicle her rise as a strong voice.

“Titled Ramlali, the biopic will trace how she became known as the Phoolan of Chitrakoot and Patha ki sherni, who took up arms to fight the dacoits. District Magistrate Jagannath Singh, in 2001, recognised her contribution by giving her a licensed rifle. In 2002, the then-Governor Vishnukant Shastri invited her to Raj Bhavan and honoured her. In the subsequent years, she started teaching self-defence to the girls and women in her village. After Ramlali started empowering the other women, Dadua and his dacoits avoided attacking her village.”



While the film’s screenplay is currently being written by Yusuf Khan, we hear Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Nushrratt Bharuccha are on the makers’ wish-list for the titular role. The source adds, “Director-production designer Omung was busy over the past many weeks doing the décor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Now, he will lock the script’s final draft, after which the casting will begin. Randeep Hooda is the top choice to play Dadua. For Ramlali, the makers are thinking of approaching Bhumi, Kriti or Nushrratt.” If things go as planned, Kumar will take the project on floors by the year-end.