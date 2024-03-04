Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > One woman army rises
<< Back to Elections 2024

One-woman army rises

Updated on: 05 March,2024 05:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Mary Kom director Omung to make biopic on UP’s Ramlali who took on dacoit Dadua; sources say Bhumi, Kriti, Nushrratt on makers’ wish-list

One-woman army rises

Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Listen to this article
One-woman army rises
x
00:00

An uneducated woman from Patha near Chitrakoot border in Uttar Pradesh fights against a dreaded dacoit and inspires her village’s womenfolk to stand up against the violence. In a way, it’s a story waiting to be told on the big screen. Hardly surprising then that director Omung Kumar has based his next on Ramlali, the woman who stood up against dacoit Dadua, whose reign of terror dominated the ravines of Uttar Pradesh. We hear the filmmaker, who previously directed Mary Kom (2014), Sarbjit (2016) and PM Narendra Modi (2019), has bought the rights to Ramlali’s life story.


Omung Kumar
Omung Kumar


In 2001, when Dadua’s grip over Chitrakoot was at its strongest, he had abducted a bank manager’s son. However, the boy managed to escape and sought refuge in Ramlali’s house in Harijanpur, pleading with her to save him. When Dadua and his bandits came knocking at her door, Ramlali flatly refused to give the boy up. This episode of her bravery became widely known. A source from the creative team reveals that this incident will be the turning point in the movie’s narrative, which will then chronicle her rise as a strong voice. 


“Titled Ramlali, the biopic will trace how she became known as the Phoolan of Chitrakoot and Patha ki sherni, who took up arms to fight the dacoits. District Magistrate Jagannath Singh, in 2001, recognised her contribution by giving her a licensed rifle. In 2002, the then-Governor Vishnukant Shastri invited her to Raj Bhavan and honoured her. In the subsequent years, she started teaching self-defence to the girls and women in her village. After Ramlali started empowering the other women, Dadua and his dacoits avoided attacking her village.”

After the episode, Ramlali taught self-defence to girls in her village
After the episode, Ramlali taught self-defence to girls in her village

While the film’s screenplay is currently being written by Yusuf Khan, we hear Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Nushrratt Bharuccha are on the makers’ wish-list for the titular role. The source adds, “Director-production designer Omung was busy over the past many weeks doing the décor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Now, he will lock the script’s final draft, after which the casting will begin. Randeep Hooda is the top choice to play Dadua. For Ramlali, the makers are thinking of approaching Bhumi, Kriti or Nushrratt.” If things go as planned, Kumar will take the project on floors by the year-end.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhumi Pednekar kriti sanon Nushrratt Bharuccha omung kumar mary kom narendra modi bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK