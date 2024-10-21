From her debut in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl to standout roles in films like Ishaqzaade and The Girl on the Train, Parineeti has proven herself as a talented actress

Parineeti Chopra

Listen to this article On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, here's a look at her impressive filmography x 00:00

It’s Parineeti Chopra’s birthday today, and to celebrate, we're taking a look at her awesome journey in Bollywood. From her debut in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl to standout roles in films like Ishaqzaade and The Girl on the Train, Parineeti has proven herself as a talented actress. Let’s dive into her filmography and revisit some of her most memorable performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti Chopra's Birthday 2024: A look at her impressive filmography

She first appeared in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) as Dimple Chaddha, a lively and spoiled girl from Delhi. Even though it was a supporting role, she received a lot of praise and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Her first leading role came in Ishaqzaade (2012), where she played Zoya Qureshi, a brave and strong-willed character in a love story set against a political rivalry. Her on-screen chemistry with Arjun Kapoor was a hit, and she was praised for her performance.

In Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), she played Gayatri, a free-spirited woman navigating modern relationships. Her portrayal earned her more critical acclaim.

Parineeti gave one of her best performances in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) as Meeta, a quirky but brilliant scientist. Her heartfelt acting helped make the movie a success.

In Daawat-e-Ishq (2014), she played Gulrez, a woman frustrated by dowry demands, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. While the movie didn’t do well at the box office, her performance was appreciated. That same year, Parineeti starred in Kill Dil (2014) alongside Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar. The movie didn’t perform as expected, and her role as Disha received mixed feedback.

Parineeti returned in Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), a romantic drama with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie didn’t make much of a commercial impact, but she showed her range as an actress and also debuted as a singer.

In Golmaal Again (2017), she joined the popular Golmaal series in a comedic role as Khushi. The movie was a box office hit.

Namaste England (2018), where she reunited with Arjun Kapoor, failed to impress critics or audiences.

She had a smaller role in Kesari (2019), a war film about the Battle of Saragarhi. She played Jeevani Kaur, the wife of Akshay Kumar’s character, and the film was a big box-office success.

Jabariya Jodi (2019), a rom-com with Sidharth Malhotra, didn’t do well despite its interesting premise.

In The Girl on the Train (2021), a psychological thriller, Parineeti took on a darker role as Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic involved in a murder mystery. Critics praised her intense performance in this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ novel.

In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), she played a corporate executive on the run with Arjun Kapoor’s character. The movie’s unique story and her gritty performance received positive reviews.

She portrayed badminton star Saina Nehwal in the biographical film Saina (2021). Though the movie didn’t make much of an impact, though her dedication to the role was appreciated.

In Uunchai (2022), she played a supporting role in this family drama about friendship, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. The film was well-received.

Code Name: Tiranga (2022) saw her as an undercover agent on a mission, co-starring with Harrdy Sandhu. Though the film had mixed reviews, her action-packed performance stood out.

In Mission Raniganj (2023), Parineeti played a key role alongside Akshay Kumar in a movie about a real-life coal mine rescue operation, which was praised for its inspiring story.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie premiered on Netflix in March this year. Diljit played the famous artist Chamkila, while Parineeti portrayed his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

Coming up, Parineeti will star in Anurag Singh’s much-awaited thriller Sanki, with Varun Dhawan. She is also set to appear in Shiddat 2, directed by Karan Sharma, where she'll share the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.