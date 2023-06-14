On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared an unseen video of them together with a Pink Floyd song in the background

Rhea Chakraborty shared a video with Sushant Singh Rajput on the actor's death anniversary

Listen to this article 'Wish you were here': Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary with Pink Floyd song x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 Rhea Chakraborty shared an unseen video with Sushant Sushant`s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared photos of him

It was on 14th June, 2020, when the entertainment industry lost one of its rising stars, Sushant Singh Rajput. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the film industry. It's been three years, but fans of the Kai Po Che star are yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. People who were close to the star, like actress Rhea Chakraborty, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid heartfelt tributes to Sushant on social media.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shared a short video of herself with the late actor, from one of their trip to the hills. In the video, Sushant and Rhea can be seen sitting happily together on a boulder. Rhea used the Pink Floyd song 'Wish You Were Here' as the backdrop of her video. Rhea captioned the video with just a black heart and an infinity sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with the actor since April 2019, and is said to have moved in together with him later. After Sushant's death, his family had accused Rhea of abetment of suicide. Various other charges were levelled against her. The actress had spent almost a month in judicial custody.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures. She posted some screenshots of the books he had suggested to her along with a wonderful photo of Sushant with his niece and nephew.

The penultimate picture in the series that Shweta posted is a snapshot of a discussion between the siblings, in which Sushant suggested three books for reading and mentioned, "Also these three were my last year's fav. You also share if you find anything kicka**."

While remembering her brother, she wrote in the caption, "Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with the TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and later got positive feedback for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'. The actor shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara' among others.

Apart from his acting skills, he was interested in reading books and astrophysics.