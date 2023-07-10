Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Open the innings with cricket R Balkis sports drama Ghoomer to open film festival in Melbourne

Open the innings with cricket: R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer' to open film festival in Melbourne

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Abhishek-Saiyami’s cricket drama Ghoomer to open film festival in Melbourne next month

Open the innings with cricket: R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer' to open film festival in Melbourne

A still from Ghoomer

Listen to this article
Open the innings with cricket: R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer' to open film festival in Melbourne
x
00:00

R Balki probably couldn’t have asked for a more apt place for the première of his next, Ghoomer. The sports drama—starring Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi—will be premièred in Melbourne, considered the sports capital of Australia. It has been selected as the opening film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that kicks off on August 11.


Ghoomer tells the story of a paraplegic sportsperson, portrayed by Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, essayed by Bachchan. For Kher, it’s a matter of pride that her movie will be screened in the country of the late Shane Warne, of whom she remains an avid fan. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better than going to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m glad it has finally come true,” she says.


Ghoomer is helmed by R BalkiGhoomer is helmed by R Balki


The première will be attended by Azmi, who had been keen to collaborate with Balki. When he offered her the part of Kher’s cricket-obsessed grandmother who encourages the protagonist to follow her dreams against her family’s wishes, the senior actor said yes in a heartbeat. “Ghoomer has a delicious part for me. I haven’t watched the final cut yet, but it’s exciting to do such a variety of roles at this point in my career,” says Azmi.

Through the movie, director Balki wanted to go beyond a sports drama to show how people can turn an adversity into an advantage. He shares, “The movie is a tribute to sports and the reservoir of human resilience.”   

r. balki abhishek bachchan saiyami kher shabana azmi angad bedi bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK