Halloween

Internet sensation Orry gave Halloween a Bollywood twist with a fun nod to nostalgia. He surprised his followers by reimagining himself as Aamir Khan in some of the actor’s most iconic movie posters.

Orry celebrates Halloween by transforming into Aamir Khan

Orry took inspiration from some of Aamir Khan’s most popular films—like Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Talaash, PK, and Dangal. He creatively photoshopped his face onto these iconic posters, swapping Aamir Khan’s image with his own, which immediately got fans and friends talking. Once Orry shared the edits on Instagram, the comments section lit up with excited reactions. Khushi Kapoor joked, "I am dead. You're iconic," while Janhvi Kapoor reacted with, "In shock, in awe, in disbelief." Varun Sood joined in, simply saying, "Love it."

Orry's oops MOO-ment in cow costume

In the clip, we can see Orry coming out of a room as two giant huskies bark at him, unable to recognize him. This hilarious "oops MOO-ment" left Janhvi and Shikhar in fits of laughter as Orry pointed at the dogs and asked Janhvi and Shikhar to take them away.

For Halloween this year, Orry decided to surprise everyone with his “moo-ving” style by wearing a black-and-white cow costume, paired with reading glasses and white sneakers. As several videos of Orry emerged, fans began dropping hilarious comments. One wrote, “Last thing to see on earth.” Another commented, “Only he can pull this off.”

More about Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

Orry has gained fame recently due to his frequent appearances with Bollywood celebrities. He has been spotted at parties with celebrities, sports personalities, and even events hosted by the Ambani family. This has led to curiosity about Orry and what he does. While he has always remained tight-lipped about his exact profession, he has stressed that he isn’t inclined toward traditional employment.

During an appearance on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Orry mentioned, “I have no interest in doing films or shows. Who dreams of hard labour? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work. And in this industry, work never ends. You take the work home with you; your life revolves around your work. People think it’s an easy life, but it isn’t.”

Talking about how he makes money, Orry revealed that he charges a hefty fee for his appearances. He mentioned that he has about twelve managers who handle both his personal and professional responsibilities.