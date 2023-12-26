In a hilarious anecdote, a netizen asked Orry why he doesn't do his signature pose with Salman Khan. Orry gave us the best reply

Orry and Salman Khan

The Internet's 'Liver' Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, recently opened up about his closest friends in Bollywood. The viral sensation spilled the tea about Bollywood's celebrities, who their closest friends are, the 'rudest' celeb encounter, and many more. In a hilarious anecdote, a netizen asked Orry why he doesn't do his signature pose with Salman Khan. Orry gave us the best reply.

Orry drops a picture striking his signature pose on Salman Khan

On December 25, Orry hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit (Bolly Blinds and Gossip). Many netizens were given the opportunity to ask Orry about anything and everything. One user asked, "Hi Orry have you met SRK? how was your experience with him? is he as genuine as people believe? Also, why don't you do your signature pose with Salman Khan?"

Orry said, "SRK is like a hot knife and we humans are mere pieces of cold butter. He can melt us right thru" and for the moment, we were all waiting for, Orry dropped a picture of him doing the signature pose on Salman Khan!

Orry on Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about his best friend in the industry, Orry confessed, "My closet from the industry is Janhvi kapoor, I think JK has part timer as my therapist, my advisor, my teacher, my guru, my life coach, my cheer leader, my support system, etc etc she has always been the real deal to me. Says it how it is and says it with love."

Talking about a rough patch in his life where Janhvi played the supportive role, he said, "There was a time 3 years ago, I hit a very dark rock bottom in my life, and I kid you not, this girl has sat with me on the phone (we were in different countries) and baby sat me for days, weeks, months. Between sets, between meals, between sleep. I would have been so traumatised if I was her, but she is such a strong girl, the life raft of my life. I would not be where I am, or even how happy I am if JK did not have my back, back then and today. I may sound like a suck up/ a fan/ or even a minion, but idgaf credit where credit is due dude."

"There has not been a moment I have been conscious, scared, embarrassed to share any detail of my life with her, no matter how low or humiliating it could be." He added.

While many still can't pin point what Orry exactly does, In the experience section of LinkedIn, it showed Orry as a 'Special Project Manager' at Reliance Industries Limited for over 6 years. Yes, 6 years. So, unlike him saying 'he is working on himself" instead of a 9-5, Orry is actually a working man. As of now, he's still listed as a special project manager. He has also expressed his keen interest in the position of graphic designer.