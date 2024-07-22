After reports of his arrest surfaced in the news, Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a clarification video dismissing the reports

Well-known Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was reportedly arrested in Dubai over a defamation complaint filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed. According to reports, Rahat's former manager had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities. However, the singer quickly dismissed the reports by posting a clarification video through his social media handles.

Sharing a video of himself sitting comfortably in the balcony of his room, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismissed the reports as rumours and asked fans to not believe them. Speaking in Hindi he said that he is in Dubai to record some songs which will be released soon. He also assured that he will be back to his country soon after his finishes his work assignments. The singer stressed that the reports of arrest are baseless and that it is spread by his 'enemies'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK". Take a look at the video:

When the singer made headlines for misconduct:

Earlier, this year, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan made headlines after a video of his thrashing his employee had gone viral. A video that was being circulated online, reportedly shows Khan repeatedly slapping and kicking the employee, even using his shoes as weapons, Samaa TV reported.

After the video went viral and started making headlines, Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is also the nephew of legendary Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan released a clarification video about the incident. In the video, he said that it was a personal matter between an "ustad and his shagird (teacher and disciple)". The video also featured the man who was being beaten up in the video and his father.

"This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relation is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the video.

The man who was beaten said in the video that he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water which led to the incident in the viral video. He defended his ustad by saying, "Ustad ji came and apologised to me. He is my father, murshid, guru and there is nothing wrong with a father punishing his son. Creating a controversy over this video is a way of blackmailing my ustad, he said," he added. The man's father also defended Mr. Khan highlighting the relations between the ustad and shagird in the field of Qawwali.