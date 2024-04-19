Pics: Mumtaz parties with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghulam Ali in Pakistan

Pictures have emerged showing Mumtaz having a blast at a party in Pakistan, rubbing shoulders with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Ghulam Ali

Mumtaz's starry time in Pakistan

Mumtaz, the much loved, veteran Bollywood actor, is currently in Pakistan and seems to be enjoying her time there. She recently posted some starry pictures from her visit on her official Instagram account.

One photo shows Mumtaz at a house party, posing with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, and the legendary singer Ghulam Ali.

Mumtaz's official Instagram page posted some behind-the-scenes photos from her trip to Pakistan, where she joined a house party thrown by Ashan Khan. Among the shared snapshots, one features Mumtaz posing with actor Fawad Khan, both smiling as they have a good time at the party. Mumtaz is wearing a black sheer shirt with maroon trousers, while Fawad looks dashing in a black kurta paired with a blue shawl.

Another photo shows Mumtaz posing with the legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. In the picture, Mumtaz rests close to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's shoulders as they pose together. Another video posted shows Mumtaz sitting beside the renowned Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali. Ghulam Ali is playing the harmonium and singing his famous song "Chupke Chupke", while Mumtaz joins in singing along with others at the house party.

Why Mumtaz has been making headlines recently

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently shared relationship advice, saying she strongly recommends live-in before marriage. Reacting to the same, her contemporary and yesteryear diva Mumtaz begged to differ and slammed Zeenat for the same. In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz shared that Zeenat should be the last person to dish out advice given how her marriage was a living hell. The two actors shared screenspace in Dev Anand's 1971 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”