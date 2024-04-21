Pankaj's brother-in-law was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, his sister suffered a leg fracture and is out of danger.

Pankaj Tripathi. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Saturday, police said. Tripathi's sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in the incident.

As per PTI, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said. They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident, the officer said. Tripathi's sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said.

Pankaj Tripathi is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and gained recognition with his character of Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Born in a Bhojpuri-speaking Brahmin family at Belsand village in Barauli, Gopalganj district, Tripathi is the recipient of two National Film Awards.

His first film as a lead actor was the 2017 neo-noir thriller 'Gurgaon', starring Akshay Oberoi and Ragini Khanna. Tripathi has also marked his place in the digital space with projects such as 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' (where he's returning in the third edition), 'Criminal Justice', 'Kadak Singh', and most recently, 'Murder Mubarak'.

Pankaj will next be seen in 'Metro... In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

The film draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Basu said in a statement, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

He also has 'Stree 2'.Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

(With inputs from Agencies)