Pankaj Tripathi teams up with Amitabh Bachchan for the third edition of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan; highlights the need to educate children about road safety

Pankaj Tripathi and Amitabh Bachchan

Pankaj Tripathi is no stranger to the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan, the initiative undertaken by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Last year, the actor had lent his support to the campaign that aims to reduce road accidents and encourage citizens to adopt safer practices behind the wheel. This year too, he has thrown his weight behind the campaign. It’s a responsibility he attaches tremendous importance to, he says, considering the issue “concerns every one of us”. The actor elaborates, “This initiative aims to safeguard the lives of countless individuals, particularly our children. Our collective responsibility towards the well-being of others, especially on the roads, is a step towards a safer, more compassionate society.”

The campaign’s third edition sees Tripathi join forces with Amitabh Bachchan again. As faces of the initiative, the two will participate in a telethon in Mumbai today where they will spotlight this year’s endeavour—educating children about road safety. They will discuss critical issues such as securing roads for children, the urgent need for safety measures in school zones, and the need to make safety gear mandatory. “This year, as we focus on educating the younger generation about the importance of road safety, I urge all citizens to embrace the changes we need, for the future of our nation depends on the well-being of our children. The introduction of safety measures in school zones, the implementation of the Good Samaritan Law, and ensuring access to rapid emergency care are some of the vital steps we can take to reduce accidents and save lives,” says the actor.