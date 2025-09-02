Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story is facing major scrutiny from the CBFC over its historical claims. According to reports, the makers of the film have submitted all relevant documents to validate the claims

The Taj Story starring Paresh Rawal has sparked the nationwide curiosity and conversation ever since the makers announced the film. The film is being presented by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd, CA Suresh Jha, writer-director Tushar Amrish Goel and creative Producer Vikas Radhesham. The makers announced the film on the Independence Day occasion.

The Taj Story facing scrutiny

And now, adding to its buzz, an industry source reveals some details about the film saying, “The Censor Board took several months to clear the film, given its sensitive content revolving around one of the seven wonders of the world and the untold stories of the Taj Mahal that the film fearlessly dares to explore. During the clearance process, the director and producer were asked to submit extensive proofs and documents to validate the claims and the creative integrity of the project, making its journey to the big screen as dramatic and intense as its premise.”

This rigorous process, may be challenging for the makers, but it has only amplified the anticipation for the film. Industry insiders say that the extensive scrutiny and eventual clearance by the Censor Board not only validates the film’s authenticity but also sets the stage for The Taj Story to become a bold cinematic statement in today's world. With its fearless narrative and powerful performances, the film is expected to spark a widespread debate and dialogue upon its release.

About The Taj Story

The film includes a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, Namit Das, Veena Jha, Latika Verma, Swarnim and Sarvagaya. It is touted to be a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times.

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham as Creative Producer, the music is scored by Rohit Sharma. The Taj Story is not just another historical or period film, it is believed to be a cinematic debate that seeks to challenge long-held narratives. One of the core themes that drives the story is the ongoing debate about the Taj Mahal’s origins, if it was truly built by Shah Jahan, or does history hide a far more complex and concealed truth?

Set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025, The Taj Story is expected to be more than just a film. It’s poised to be a conversation starter, urging audiences to question, reflect, and reframe their understanding of history, identity, and freedom in today’s world.