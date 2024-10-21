Parineeti Chopra picked Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ instead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. The role eventually went to Rashmika Mandanna, who was heavily trolled for her acting stint

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday on October 22. She made her Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', in a supporting role with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. However, she found fame with 'Ishaqzaade' in which she played a leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film which was a critical and commercial hit at the box office even earned a National Film Award for her role as a boisterous and feisty tomboy Zoya, a Muslim girl who marries a Hindu boy and gives birth to new rivalry in both families.

Parineeti went on to do films like ‘Saina’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Kesari’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, and the recent ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. That being said, not many are aware that she was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the female lead for ‘Animal’. Here’s why she refused to sign up for the role.

Why Parineeti Chopra refused to do ‘Animal’

Parineeti Chopra, who picked Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ instead, told India Today, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

The role eventually went to Rashmika Mandanna, who was heavily trolled for her acting stint in the multi-starrer. Not just that, the film entirely was panned for its derogatory portrayal of women.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked Parineeti Chopra to forgive him

Speaking to Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Galti mera he hai (It is my fault). I told her ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (if possible, please forgive me).”

He stated, “Some characters don’t feel set in some people. I don’t believe in auditions, I go with instincts only. From day one I like her acting. I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir Singh but even that could not happen. It’s long due, I always want to work with her, I told her and she knew that. I said, ‘Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I am going ahead with someone else. She felt bad, but she understood why I am saying that.”

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’

'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Ranvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. Ranbir Kapoor also registered a big win at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards. He bagged the Best Actor Award (Male) for his performance in the film. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.