Parineeti Chopra buys significant minority stake in science-backed personal care company ‘Clensta’

Parineeti Chopra has just turned entrepreneur by purchasing a significant minority stake in ‘Clensta’. With its cheap and creative variety of sustainable products, this science-backed personal care company that merges nature and technology is revolutionising the health and personal care business.

Clensta's objective is to give people with clean, effective, and long-lasting solutions that improve their health while reducing their carbon impact. It provides a variety of wellness, haircare, skincare, eye-care, lip-care, and body-care products that combine cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly formulas.

“I am thrilled to announce a personal investment I've made in Clensta. I’m very excited to be a part of Clensta. Apart from revolutionising the personal care space in India with its innovative and sustainable range of products, Clensta is a brand that stands for attributes I personally endorse of being environmentally conscious, ethical and sustainable.

I discovered Clensta on the internet with the Eggstreme shampoo and conditioner, which I used and found to be amazing. On further research, I was amazed to see everything that they to offer and was keen to be a part of their evolution. This association gives me a great opportunity to help build a brand that will stay relevant for years to come because of its focus on product and its unique ethos to create ethically and consciously. I feel very strongly about treating our planet responsibly and am delighted that Clensta’s range of products fulfil the promise of providing consumers a better way,” said Parineeti Chopra.

While Puneet Gupta, the founder of Clensta said, “We are thrilled to have Parineeti join the Clensta team as a partner and investor. Her concern for environment, drive for innovation makes her a perfect fit with Clensta. She is passionate about creating a better world, which resonates with our brand ethos of always finding the better way. She understands our long-term vision to make sustainable, affordable and effective personal care solutions that are locally made for one and all, including our global customers. We look forward to taking Clensta to new heights with her support.”

On the work front, Pareeniti Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika.