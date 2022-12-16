Parineeti Chopra gets new haircut for Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'

Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming movie with her new hairstyle.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a mirror selfie.

In the picture, she was seen wearing an orange coloured tracksuit with matching shoes.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Parineeti captioned it, "New film, naye baal."

Parineeti and director Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila' are going to mark the first on-screen collaboration. Diljit Dosanjh has been paired with Parineeti

Helmed by Imtiaz, 'Chamkila' revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited.

After a two-year hiatus, director Imtiaz Ali is all set to return to the director's chair with an upcoming film based on the life of Punjabi singer Amarjot Kaur.

According to a source, the makers of the film are all set to begin the shooting of the project in Mumbai, on December 11.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Imtiaz Ali last helmed the film 'Love Aaj Kal' which starred Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Parineeti, on the other hand, was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got massive responses from the audience and is successfully running at the theatres.

