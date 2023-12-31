Parineeti Chopra gushes about mother Reena on her birthday, calls her 'Best women in the world'

Actor Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond with her mother Reena Chopra. On her mother's birthday, she did not hold herself back in expressing her love

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Actor Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond with her mother Reena Chopra. On her mother's birthday, she did not hold herself back in expressing her love.

The 'Mission Raniganj' actor took to Instagram stories to share a picture with her mother. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the best woman in the world. Period. @reenachopra.art."

Parineeti shared a picture with her mother from her engagement day. Parineeti was seen dressed in a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She had kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit was adorned with a string of pearls.

Her mother, on the other hand, wore a white saree.

Notably, Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple got married on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Recently, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about the casting process for his latest offering 'Animal'. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. But did you know? We could have seen someone else play Geetanjali other than Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he had signed Parineeti Chopra for almost a year.

In a new interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that Parineeti Chopra felt bad about being replaced, but at the end of the day, she was not the right person to play 'Geetanjali'. In the interview with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "Galti mera he hai (It is my fault). I told her ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (if possible, please forgive me).” In the movie, Rashmika played Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

(With inputs from ANI)