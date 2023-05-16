Parineeti Chopra informs Priyanka Chopra: 'Mimi didii, bridesmaid duties coming up'

Priyanka Chopra had shared some unseen pictures from Parineeti's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.Commenting on the post, Parineeti asked her to prepare for her impending wedding.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has told her 'didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas to prepare for "bridesmaid duties", cryptically hinting at her impending wedding. Parineeti dropped a comment on a post by her actress-sister Priyanka, who is fondly called as 'Mimi' by her family.



Priyanka had shared some unseen pictures from Parineeti's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. She had also shared a congratulatory message. Priyanka had written, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"



Reacting to that, Parineeti replied on Tuesday: "Mimi didii - bridesmaid's duties coming upppp!"



Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13. It was an intimate ceremony and was also attended by politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Apart from them, actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi. After the ceremony, the couple greeted the paparazzi outside the Kapurthala house. They also shared several pictures and posted a note on Instagram.

The two never publicly spoke about their relationship. Reportedly, they knew each other for several years. In the last few weeks leading up to the recent engagement, the couple was spotted together on several occasions.

As per news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied in London. They have been friends for a long time. As per a 2014 Vogue report, Parineeti has a triple Honours degree in business, finance and economics from the Manchester Business School. The duo met while she was studying in London. As per a recent India Today report, Raghav Chadha studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London before returning to India.

Parineeti will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, while Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were killed, along with two members of their band on 8 March 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.