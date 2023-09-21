A newly surfaced video of Parineeti-Raghav shows them enjoying bhangra at their Sufi night

Source/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and prominent politician Raghav Chadha have left no stone unturned in showcasing their love and style. The power couple, poised to embark on their journey into matrimony, recently hosted a mesmerizing Sufi night in the heart of Delhi.

In a heartwarming video that has taken the internet by storm, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the soon-to-be bride and groom, showcased their zest for life and love. Parineeti, adorned in resplendent silver attire, graced the dance floor with her vivacious presence, swaying and harmonizing to the rhythmic beats of 'Tera Yaar Bolda,' surrounded by an adoring entourage of friends and family. Beside her, Raghav, the epitome of sophistication in a deep blue suit, couldn't help but be captivated by her infectious groove.

Among the illustrious guests was none other than Dr. Madhu Chopra, Parineeti's aunt and mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra. Dr. Madhu Chopra looked graceful in an elegant grey suit. While Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, was notably absent due to her commitments in the United States alongside her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, her presence was keenly felt.

Fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, a close relative of Raghav Chadha, graced the Sufi night, further enhancing the glamour quotient of the event. Additionally, former cricketing sensation Harbhajan Singh lent his starry aura to the pre-wedding gala, solidifying the night as a star-studded affair. Prior to the musical extravaganza, Parineeti and Raghav embarked on a spiritual journey by seeking blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. Here, they partook in Ardas and Kirtan, invoking divine blessings for their impending union, a moment that underscored the fusion of tradition and modernity in their love story.

The utter grandeur of their love story reached new heights when the couple exchanged engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The engagement ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent political figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, adding an air of gravitas to their celebration.

As the wedding bells draw nearer, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continue to captivate the public's imagination