Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: The couple is all set to tie the knot on September 24 in an extravagant wedding at the Leela Palace in Rajasthan

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Listen to this article Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Couple book suite at Leela Palace, this is how much it costs x 00:00

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding functions are taking place in Delhi currently. The couple will be flying down to Udaipur over the weekend for their wedding. The two are set to get married at the Leela Palace in Rajasthan in the presence of friends and family. The two will tie the knot on September 24.

According to a report in India Today, the most expensive Maharajas Suits of the hotel has also been booked for the wedding. The rent of the suite is around Rs 10 lakh per day. This suite is spread over 3500 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

If reports are to be believed, groom-to-be Raghav Chadha will embark on a majestic journey as he leads his baraat (wedding procession) from the ethereal Hotel Lake Palace to the opulent Hotel Leela Palace. What makes this procession even more enchanting is that it will be a boat ride across the waters, adding an extra element of romance to the festivities. The boat is also being decorated in a traditional manner, especially for the wedding procession.

In keeping with the theme of nostalgia, Parineeti Chopra's Sangeet ceremony promises to be a musical journey back to the '90s. The celebration will be infused with the timeless melodies and rhythms of that era, transporting guests to a bygone era of music and dance.

Accommodations for approximately 200 esteemed guests have been meticulously arranged, ensuring their comfort and enjoyment throughout the festivities. The culinary offerings will be a delightful fusion of Punjabi flavors and Rajasthani delicacies. Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra is also expected to attend the wedding. However, her husband Nick Jonas might give the celebration a miss due to his ongoing concert.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.