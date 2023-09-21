Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Curious about the menu for the event? Here's what we know

Here's everything we know about the menu of the most anticipated wedding of 2023

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra prepare to tie the knot The question on everyone`s lips is, "What`s on the menu? Punjabi food and Rajasthani food is reported to be served

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and the Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra prepare to embark on their journey of love and commitment. The wedding preparations have been nothing short of spectacular, and the celebrations kicked off with an ardaas and shabad kirtan on September 17th in the heart of Delhi. This spiritual prelude was followed by an intimate gathering, giving a glimpse of the warmth and elegance that will define this union.

If reports are to be believed, the eagerly awaited wedding ceremony is slated for September 24th, and the opulent setting chosen for this occasion is none other than The Leela Palace in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. This royal destination is a fitting backdrop for what promises to be a truly majestic affair.

The curtain rises on the wedding festivities starting September 23rd, with an exclusive invitation extended to close family and friends. The luxurious confines of The Leela Palace will be home to these guests. In a bold departure from tradition, the groom, Mr. Raghav Chadha, will make a memorable entrance, arriving by boat instead of the customary mare. This unique choice adds a modern twist to a Punjabi wedding.

Amidst all the excitement, the question on everyone's lips is, "What's on the menu?" Given the Punjabi heritage of the bride and groom, it's no surprise that Punjabi delicacies will take center stage. Expect a tantalizing array of dishes that celebrate the rich and flavorful cuisine of Punjab.

However, with the wedding being held in the enchanting city of Udaipur, the menu is set to tantalize taste buds with a fusion of Rajasthani delicacies. This culinary blend promises to be a delightful treat for all in attendance.

Security measures surrounding this highly anticipated event are nothing short of stringent. The area surrounding The Leela Palace Udaipur is under close watch, ensuring the safety and privacy of the guests and the couple. As the most talked-about wedding in recent times, the stakes are high, and every precaution is being taken to maintain the sanctity of this special day.

In the coming days, the world will watch in awe as Raghav Chadha and his Bollywood counterpart embark on their journey of love and togetherness. The Udaipur wedding promises to be a celebration like no other. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you the latest from this grand affair.