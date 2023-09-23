Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Meet the families of the bride and groom

Pic/Google

Listen to this article Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Meet the Chopras and Chadhas! x 00:00

It's celebration time at the Chopras and Chadhas as Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot on September 24. The pre-wedding festivities commenced with Ardaas at the politician's Delhi residence. Now, the couple is in Udaipur with family members for other ceremonies.

While Parineeti and Raghav are public figures with a strong fan following, their family members are away from the paparazzi and media attention. As we the actress and the politician's union, here's meeting their parents and siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chopras

Parineeti Chopra comes from an Army background. After achieving a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, she returned to India and worked as a public relations consultant before becoming an actress. Her father, Pawan Chopra, supplied goods to the Indian Army. Her mother, Reena Chopra, was born in Kenya and relocated to Ambala in India after marrying Pawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti is the eldest child. She has two younger brothers. Sahaj Chopra is a restauranteur and a businessman. He owns eateries like Fat Tiger and The Old Delhi in the Capital of India. He was an assistant director of Parineeti and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film, Dawat-E-Ishq.

Shivang is a doctor who works in London. He pursued his undergraduate studies at King’s College London, England. He's the youngest sibling. Shivang is said to be a certified scuba diver like his sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti has cousins and some of them are actors. Her elder cousin is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra are also her relatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The Chadhas

While Parineeti is the eldest child in the family, Raghav is the younger kid. He became an MP at a young age. The politician is working with the Arvind Kejriwal-established Aam Aadmi Party and lives with his family in Delhi's Kapurthala area.

His father, Sunil Chadha, is reportedly a businessman. Raghav’s mother, Alka Chadha, is a homemaker. The politician shares a close bond with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Raghav has an elder sister, Alka Chadha, who is a chartered accountant. His uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, is a fashion designer. He will be designing Raghav's wedding outfit.

We cannot wait for the Chopras and Chadhas' union!