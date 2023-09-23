Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra hints at not being a part of the ceremony due to prior commitments

Priyanka Chopra might skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha`s wedding She shared a special note for Parineeti on Instagram stories Priyanka wished Parineeti and Raghav on their new beginnings

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities have kickstarted in Udaipur. The couple along with family members and guests reached the venue on Friday. Rumours were rife that the bride-to-be's cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, might be skipping the wedding due to her prior work commitments.

Now, Priyanka has hinted at not being a part of the RagNeeti wedding. The actress, who is on a tour across the US for her husband Nick Jonas' concert, shared a special wish for her 'little one' on her 'new beginnings'.

Sharing an unseen picture of Parineeti, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Priyanka attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement in May this year. It was held at his residence in Delhi. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the global star wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!" Parineeti replied, "Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!"

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding ceremonies commenced with Ardaas at his Delhi residence followed by a Sufi night in the Capital. On Friday, the families left for Udaipur. Reportedly, the baarat is expected to come on a royal boat. The actress' Chooda ceremony will be reportedly held on Sunday morning followed by an afternoon wedding. The theme of the wedding is reportedly Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.

After the engagement, Parineeti penned a note on Instagram about falling in love with Raghav. She wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."