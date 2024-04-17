Breaking News
Parineeti Chopra reveals the ONE complaint she has from her husband Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra reveals the ONE complaint she has from her husband Raghav Chadha

Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Parineeti Chopra shared that although she was never interested in politics, she now follows politicians, but Raghav Chadha still knows nothing about the film industry.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra reveals the ONE complaint she has from her husband Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The actress, who married politician Raghav Chadha on 24 September 2023, shared that although she was never interested in politics, she now follows politicians, but Raghav Chadha still knows nothing about the film industry.


In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti said, “Ab toh karna padta hai (I've got to follow politics now). But my complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him. He knows nothing about films. He knows a little about music, but he won't know if it's my film song. So I have to continuously nudge him, ‘Just pretend like you know' (laughs). So it's sweet. But the best thing is that I actually don't know anything about politics, he doesn't know anything about entertainment, so our conversations are about life. That's perfect for me.”


Parineeti remarked that initially, she didn't even perceive Raghav as the significant politician he is. “The first time I met him, I had no idea who he was, what he was. So the people who follow politics and know him were like, ‘You’ve married Raghav!' I said, ‘Yeah, what’s the story here?' But now that I know him and his work, who he is and what he does, he's one of the most impressive people. To be the youngest Member of Parliament. At 35, be part of this party and do the work he's doing. I feel like, ‘How do you do it? You’re just a baby! How's this happening?' So it's nice to be married to someone who's not from the industry. I'm too much of a Sufi soul. I have a life outside of the film industry. So if my husband had also been from this industry, I'd have gone mad.  I always want normalcy, and he's made my life even more normal. So I'm married to the most wonderful man,” she added.


On the work front, Parineeti was seen in the role of Amarjot, Chamkila’s partner and wife in Imtiaz Ali’s OTT debut. For the film, Parineeti had put on about 10 to 15 kgs weight.

parineeti chopra Raghav Chadha Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
