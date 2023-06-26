Parineeti Chopra's wish for her brother Shivang Chopra is every sibling ever

Parineeti Chopra has two brothers and shares a close bond with them. On Shivang's birthday, she dropped a happy

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday penned a sweet note for her brother Shivang Chopra on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture of herself with Shivang and wrote, "Happy bday Shaangluuu! It's a new year! You are as annoying as last year though. Cool. Bye. @shivangchopra99."

In the picture, Parineeti can be seen giving a hug to her brother.

To this, Shivang replied, "Hahahahahahahahahahhaa love you didi!!!"Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Caption on fire like always. Atleast little bit love you showed." a fan commented.

Another wrote, "Happy birthday."

Parineeti has been headlines frequently in the last several months owing to her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

