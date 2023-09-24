Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Check out first pics of couple from their sangeet

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: The very first pictures of the couple from their wedding festivities is doing the rounds on social media

Parineeti, Raghav with Navraj Hans

The wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha inches closer, is keeping the nation on tenterhooks, new videos and pictures have emerged from the wedding venue of the soon-to-wed couple. While there were reports of the couple taping the cameras of guests, some pictures have been doing the rounds on social media.

On Sunday morning, Punjabi singer Navraj Hans took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with the happy couple. The singer was invited to perform at the sangeet ceremony. In the pictures, Parineeti was seen in a silver glimmery lehenga with minimal accessory. She had her hair straightened and opted for glossy make up. Raghav stood by her side in the pictures, dressed in a black traditional suit.

On Saturday videos of The Leela Palace from the evening started doing rounds on the Internet. The videos show the palatial hotel looking aesthetically pleasing with perfect texture and combination of light amidst the Lake Pichola in Udaipur.

In the video, ferries can also be seen plying toward the hotel to help the wedding invitees commute in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal landed in Udaipur to grace the wedding festivities after Member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora and MP Sanjay Singh arrived in the city.

On Saturday night, the bride and groom families partied the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is 'Let's party like it's 90s'. The wedding will take place on Sunday, September 24 with the pheras expected to take place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.