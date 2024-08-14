After returning to her house, Manu Bhaker watched Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' and hailed Kartik Aaryan's performance in the movie

In Pic: Kartik Aaryan and Manu Bhaker

Kartik Aaryan is super happy as he received a shout-out from star shooter Manu Bhaker for his performance in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'. Manu Bhaker, who made India proud at the Paris Olympics 2024, decided to relax for a bit after a beautiful tournament. Bhaker watched Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' soon after returning to her house and loved Kartik Aaryan's performance in the movie.

Manu praised the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star and wrote, "Finally, the Olympics have ended, and I saw #ChanduChampion as soon as I got home, and this film turned out much more relatable than I thought. The prep, struggles, failure, but never giving up... Hats off to @kartikaaryan for playing this role so effortlessly. Being an athlete myself, I know it's not easy... Especially the prep sequence. You deserve a medal for this!!"

This has made Kartik's day, who is super happy after receiving praise from the real hero. After Manu hailed Kartik's performance, the actor reacted by saying, "Wow!!! Thank you @bhakermanu. These are the moments I will always cherish when a real Champion like you showers praise on our labor of love! #ChanduChampion. Love and respect for making every Indian proud" (red heart and National Flag emoji). In the picture, we can see Manu relaxing on a sofa, watching the sports drama on her television.

'About Manu's Win:

Recently, at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu made history by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to achieve this feat.

About 'Chandu Champion':

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

Aaryan's Work Front:

Kartik is busy with the shooting schedule for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film will feature Vidya Balan’s return to the iconic role of Manjulika, originally portrayed in the 2007 blockbuster.