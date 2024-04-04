Parveen Babi cried after being replaced by Jaya Bachchan in 'Silsila', reveals Ranjeet

Parveen Babi was the first choice in Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's 'Silsila'. However, she was replaced by Jaya Bachchan over a 'gimmick controversy'

Parveen Babi

Veteran actor Ranjeet recently revealed that Parveen Babi was the first choice to play the role of Jaya Bachchan in the 1981 film 'Silsila'. The film also stars Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. While Parveen was roped in initially, she was later replaced by Jaya.

In an interview with ANI, Ranjeet said Parveen was upset after she was not cast in the famous film. "She (Parveen Babi) was my dear friend... she was all alone. She was a beautiful lady. Always smiling and we used to call her 'fawada' because of her teeth....Once she was very upset and she was crying. I asked her 'Kya hua Parveen'. We were in Kashmir and I don't mind quoting because it's a fact. A film was made, 'Silsila' and Parveen Babi was the original heroine but she was asked to leave. And because of a gimmick controversy, they cast Rekha and Jaya Bhaduri in the film otherwise it was Parveen and Rekha."

At the peak of her career, Parveen Babi left the industry and was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The yesteryear actress lived alone for the most part of her later years. Parveen Babi lived an extremely reclusive life, rarely making a public appearance. She died a lonely death at her Mumbai apartment on Jan 20, 2005. Twenty-four hours after she died, it was discovered that Parveen Babi had passed away.

Meanwhile, Ranjeet further talked about his friendly bond with the late actor Sanjeev Kumar, and said that they used to meet every evening. "He used to live in Pali Hill...every person has a spending threshold, I want this thing but can't afford it, still, I would take it even if have to take the loan... he was not like that. He didn't want to...his father died, his brother died, so many people died, you know. Wo to destiny hoti hai," Ranjeet said.

Gopal Bedi, popularly known by his screen name Ranjeet, carved a niche for himself in the film industry and became one of the most popular villains of all time. Born in September 1941, Ranjeet has been part of several films and TV shows. His memorable movies include 'Raampur Ka Lakshman', 'Victoria No. 203', 'Dharam-Veer' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

