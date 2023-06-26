Pasoori Nu: Netizens unimpressed with remake of hit track for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Pasoori Nu: The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha have dropped the remake of the song 'Pasoori' with Arijit Singh's magical voice

Days before the release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the makers dropped the teaser of the remake of the song 'Pasoori'. The news did not bring any joy to fans of the original song which was a global sensation. On Monday, the makers dropped the video song titled 'Pasoori Nu' sung by Arijit Singh. The song features the lead pair of Kartik and Kiara.

Pasoori Nu' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi. artik Aaryan shared the music video on his Instagram and wrote, “Aadha hai Dil mera..Poora Tujhse Hove Feel The Magic of Love with Arijit’s Midas Touch #PasooriNu Song Out Now#SatyaPremKiKathaTHIS WEEK #29thJUNE.”

However, soon after the song was released many took to Twitter to express their displeasure at a remake of the popular track.

"Isme proudly tweet karne vali koi baat nahi thi bhai," wrote a user in Kartik's comment section of the post. "I’m devastated," wrote another.

Another user wrote, "This song is lit of you are listening it on mute". "Original wale lyrics hi rhn dete gana Arijit se hi gawa lete , rawa ch bawa m onu lukawa koi menu na roke … these lines," recommended another user.

The release of the song has also led to meme makers get to job. Check out some of the memes surrounding the remake:

T-Series finished destroying all Indian songs. Now they are destroying Pakistani songs too. #PasooriNu pic.twitter.com/pYX2WNVO6S — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 26, 2023

The whole music of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is soulful as well as peppy. Its previously released songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni are already ruling the hearts of the audience and now 'Pasoori Nu' made a new entry. Meanwhile, Kartik and Kiara are busy promoting their film in different cities of the country. They recently visited cities in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.