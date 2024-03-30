'Pathaan' broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand Pic/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' will always remain special as it marked his comeback after a four-year-long hiatus. In the film, SRK donned the role of a spy agent and was seen in an action avatar that left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. It also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Yash Raj Films will be back with its sequel. The production is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers are on a hunt for a new director and have dismissed filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

A source informed Peeping Moon, “Aditya Chopra is strategically choosing the directors for each YRF spy universe film and has never repeated directors for its sequel movies, as is evident from the Tiger and War sequels. The tradition continues with ‘Pathaan 2’ as well, with Siddharth Anand stepping aside for a new director to offer a fresh perspective to Shah Rukh’s swashbuckling spy character. While the director for the sequel hasn't been finalized, plans are underway to take the project on the floor by the end of this year.”

Meanwhile, there's another twist to 'Pathaan 2' given that mid-day.com reported there will be a new spy alongside Shah Rukh in the upcoming sequel. The makers are scouting for a 20-something hero who can join the YRF Spy Universe. While SRK will headline the big-budget actioner, this new spy will play his protégé as they take on baddies together. Something tells us that the extended cameo will be a coveted role. Only time will tell who lands the spot and rubs shoulders with King Khan.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand’s recent release ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone subjected him to severe trolling after the film was labelled average by cinephiles. His previous works include 'Salaam Namaste', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Bang Bang!' and 'War'.

