’Pathaan has given me my due!’ : Siddharth Anand on becoming the number one Hindi film director of India

Pic/ 'Pathaan' poster

Yash Raj Films’ 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand has gone past 'Baahubali 2'’s Hindi format collection to become the all-time number-one Hindi film! With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director of the Hindi film industry. Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crore nett collection club in Hindi format.

After delivering a historic global collection of 1040.25 crore with 'Pathaan', Siddharth is elated that he has been able to prove his mastery over the genre of action entertainers.

Siddharth was entrusted by Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today - 'WAR' and 'Pathaan'. These monstrous global hits are now part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe - the biggest franchise in India right now that features megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan as gun-totting super-spies.

Siddharth says, “'Pathaan' is also a film that has given me my due as someone who means business when it comes to creating the biggest IP’s and seeks to deliver the biggest action spectacles of India. I have always aspired to do this with my brand of cinema and give audiences the best action entertainers that come out of India.”

Meanwhile, Anand also shared, “I am confident that Jim is coming back. It’s so gratifying that John has got so much love from the audience because he took a risk by playing a villain. He had the foresight to know that it could work. I didn’t convince him, Adi [Aditya Chopra] did. John wouldn’t have done this kind of a role for anybody except Adi.”

In the movie, 'Jim' is a former undercover agent who went rogue after a personal tragedy.

Reports suggest that a tent-pole actioner, which will see a face-off between Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger, is being planned. When probed, Anand says, “I’d love to be given the opportunity [to direct it], but right now, I am consumed with Fighter.”