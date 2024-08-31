The movie that was released back in January 2023 is back in the news because of the famous peppy track, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan"

Jhoome Jo Pathaan poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

King Khan is on top yet again! Well, this time, it's not for any film, and no, you're guessing it wrong—it’s not because of his good looks either. This time, he is ruling hearts with his blockbuster song from 'Pathaan'. Yes, the movie that was released back in January 2023 is back in the news because of the famous peppy track, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

Jhoome Jo Pathaan inching towards 1 billion views

"Jhoome Jo Pathaan" is on the verge of achieving 1 billion views on the official YRF page. Sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, with music composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song exudes a catchy, upbeat rhythm and features lively dance sequences by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

993M views now for #JhoomeJoPathaan from the Blockbuster #Pathaan.

Just 7M more views needed for a whopping 1 Billion views pic.twitter.com/fJkkGYbj64 — SRKsbot (@SRKsbot) August 31, 2024

In the dance video, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen dancing their hearts out, and we bet you have noticed that hook step which you've been trying to imitate for a year now. We won't believe you if you say you haven't seen even one reel on your Instagram where people are copying SRK's hook step. And we are definitely calling you a liar if you say you didn't drool when SRK unbuttoned his shirt and did his signature hand move.

Anything featuring Shah Rukh Khan achieving great views and becoming a blockbuster doesn't surprise anyone because he's the master and knows his art.

Fan’s reacting to Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s success

While reacting to the song becoming a blockbuster, fans shared their thoughts. One shared, "Unstoppable 🙌🏻. 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is a true Bollywood BOP. Arijit Singh and Vishal Dadlani, your vocals are pure fire 🔥. SRK 👑 and Deepika 👸, your chemistry is undeniable." "Pathaan ka party track banaoge to records to tootenge hi na!!!" another fan commented. A third fan wrote, "This is still one of the best party bangers ever 🔥. The typical Vishal-Shekhar composition rocked the big screens in so many theatres. This song was a Chartbuster and still will be A Party Banger."

About Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' will always remain special as it marked his comeback after a four-year-long hiatus. In the film, SRK donned the role of a spy agent and was seen in an action avatar that left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. It also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.