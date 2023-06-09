'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to be released in Russia and CIS countries

Months after its India release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Pathaan' is all set to release in Russia and CIS countries

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie 'Pathaan' will be released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The movie, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

"@yrf's historic blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record - gets widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia & CIS! It will be released on July 13 in this region across 3000+ screens," the press note read. CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

'Pathaan', a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, is an important step in YRF's spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point. The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh Khan will be reprising his role of 'Pathaan' for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' set to release later this year. Audiences were elated to see Salman and SRK together in 'Pathaan' and theatres had turned into a cricket stadium when the two shared screen in a high-octane scene. Recently, both the Khans were seen shooting for Tiger 3 in Madh Island in Mumbai. Reportedly, the two will feature in a grand action sequence in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee Kumar’s ‘Jawan’. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. The film brings many talents from India together for the first time and is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film will be released on September 7. Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' scheduled to release later this year. The film also starring Taapsee Pannu will be released in December this year.