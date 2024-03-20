From watching Mohra as a kid to sharing screen space with Raveena in Patna Shuklla, Chandan on how the courtroom drama gave him a fanboy moment

Raveena Tandon in Patna Shuklla

When director Vivek Budakoti offered Patna Shuklla to Chandan Roy Sanyal, the actor noticed that his role was not an archetypal villain. In the courtroom drama about education scam, Sanyal plays a confident defense counsel locking horns with Raveena Tandon’s small-time lawyer. “Vivek sir said he wanted someone to bring gravitas to the character. He didn’t want me to play the role like a villain; that attracted me to the part. I kept it human and argumentative,” says Sanyal.

Besides an interesting character, the Disney+ Hotstar courtroom drama offered the actor something he hadn’t imagined in his wildest dreams—a fanboy moment with Tandon. “Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were among the icons when I was growing up. I watched Mohra [1994] in the theatre, bought an audio cassette of Patthar Ke Phool [1991]. I would try to steal money from my father’s pocket to go and watch her film. Then suddenly, I was standing in front of her. I not only was acting with her, but also earned her praise at the end of the shoot. Life keeps throwing beautiful surprises at us,” he beams.

Sanyal has no qualms admitting that he was “awestruck” when he saw Tandon for the first time on set. “It was her good nature and humility because of which the scenes turned out so nice. She graciously invited me to her place for dinner and introduced me to her family and friends.”