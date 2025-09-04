Breaking News
Patralekhaa gets emotional as she is all set to embrace motherhood: ‘We’re already connected’

Updated on: 04 September,2025 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a candid chat with Soha Ali Khan, Patralekhaa opened up about her pregnancy journey and got emotional recalling how she was overwhelmed hearing the baby's heartbeat. She even revealed how hubby Rajkummar gets emotional

Patralekhaa gets emotional as she is all set to embrace motherhood: ‘We’re already connected’

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan returns with a new episode of her podcast All About Her, which premiered on YouTube on August 22. Known for its warmth, wit, and candid conversations, the series continues to create a refreshing space that feels non-judgemental and relatable, while also offering practical, expert-backed insights. The third episode features actor Patralekhaa Paul and renowned gynaecologist Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, in a heartfelt conversation around pregnancy, motherhood, and the emotional journey that comes with it.

Patralekhaa on embracing motherhood



Opening up to Soha, Patralekhaa shared, “Hearing the baby’s heartbeat was the most overwhelming feeling, truly the best moment. Between Raj and me, I think he gets more emotional. For me, the baby is inside me, I can feel it, and we’re already connected. But for a father, it’s a process, and I completely understand that.”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Adding perspective, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu delves into the physical and emotional changes of pregnancy, offering valuable insights on navigating this life-changing journey with awareness, strength, and support.

When Patralekha and Rajkummar announced pregnancy

For those unversed, the couple took to Instagram on 9th July to share the heartwarming news that they’re expecting their first child together. Summing up the joy of this special moment, the Stree 2 actor captioned ‘Elated’ with heart emojis.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar expressed spoke about parenthood and said, “We are absolutely thrilled, to be honest. We feel like a lot of our friends, who are parents have been telling us, that this is going to be the best phase of your life. So, we are looking forward to it. And, it's still sinking in.”

“Every day is a new day. We have known each other for 15 years. We have grown up together. So, we are still sometimes like, ‘what, actually, this is happening. We're going to be parents’. That being said, it is a beautiful feeling,” adds the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Workwise, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and got married on November 15, 2021. They last shared screen space in 2014 in Hansal Mehta directorial Citylights. The couple has now kickstarted their own production house with a yet-untitled film that will be helmed by Vivek Daschaudhary, who served as an assistant director on Guns & Gulaabs (2023). 

