Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Patralekhaa Savitribai Phule was among Indias earliest feminists

Patralekhaa: ‘Savitribai Phule was among India’s earliest feminists’

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Patralekhaa, who plays Savitribai Phule in the upcoming Phule, says the reformer’s ‘progressive’ thoughts and fight for women’s education resonated with her

Patralekhaa: ‘Savitribai Phule was among India’s earliest feminists’

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in Phule. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Patralekhaa: ‘Savitribai Phule was among India’s earliest feminists’
x
00:00

With Phule, director Ananth Mahadevan and lead actor Pratik Gandhi are set to chronicle social reformer Jyotirao Phule’s efforts in fighting casteism and championing women’s education. And where there is Phule, there is his wife Savitribai Phule, who matched him step-to-step in working towards women’s empowerment. The director says that while his April 11 release is a tribute to the social reformer, it also celebrates Savitribai and her colleague Fatima Sheikh. The duo became the first Indian female teachers outside the domain of missionary supervision and paved the way for other women to enter teaching in India.


Mahadevan says that while developing the script, he was fascinated by the friendship between the two women. “When Jyotiba and Savitribai were found running discreet schools for girls, a showdown happened between the panchayat and them. The two left home and went to his old friend Usman Sheikh. There, Savitribai and Usman’s sister Fatima became friends as they fought discrimination together. They never had any Hindu-Muslim divide,” he states.


Ananth MahadevanAnanth Mahadevan


While Patralekhaa steps into the shoes of Savitribai, Akshaya Gurav—recently seen in the Marathi movie Raanti (2024)—portrays Fatima. Though she had studied about Savitribai’s achievements, Patralekhaa says the movie familiarised her with the person behind the educator. “She was among India’s earliest feminists. When Ananth sir narrated the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this story. I connected with her progressive thoughts and how empowered she was in that era. Savitribai believed in educating the girl child. She not only fought for the rights of widows, but also challenged the inequalities in the caste system.” Gurav considers it an honour to bring the story of two women who defied societal norms. She asserts, “Some stories demand to be told. It was an opportunity to pay tribute to those who paved the way for the rights we sometimes take for granted today.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pratik Gandhi patralekha Phule bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK