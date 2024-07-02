Pavail, who plays a cop for the first time in Deva, on how the role has taught him about the discipline and hardships of Mumbai Police

Pavail Gulati

Every film impacts you in some way, big or small. Pavail Gulati, who is shooting Deva with Shahid Kapoor, believes the action fare has deepened his respect for the Mumbai Police. Playing a cop for the first time on screen has not only given him deep insight into their functioning, but also made him realise their everyday hardships. “Playing the role of a Mumbai policeman has instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who protect our city. I now understand their immense dedication, discipline, and the hardships they endure to ensure everyone’s safety,” says the actor.

In Deva, which also stars Pooja Hegde, director Rosshan Andrrews has zoomed into the lives of the Mumbai Police, with Kapoor and Gulati portraying cops with contrasting ideologies. Before the director’s maiden Hindi film rolled late last year, Gulati prepped intensely for his part, learning the code of conduct of the police force. He describes his interactions with real-life policemen as an “eye-opening experience.” “I have lived in Mumbai for a long time, and I have seen the cops here being nothing but dependable. Everyone living in the city will vouch that we feel secure even in the worst of times because of them. Their sacrifices and risks are commendable. I hope to do justice to their spirit and dedication through my performance.”

