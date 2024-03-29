Pavail thrilled to try his hand at action with Deva, when the genre is taking the box office by storm

Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews and Shahid Kapoor

If the past year has been any indication, nothing sells like action films at the box office. From Pathaan to Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, from Jawan to Animal, the runaway success of these movies marked a resurgence of the genre. It’s a case of perfect timing then for Pavail Gulati, who is trying his hand at an action entertainer with Deva. The actor plays a cop alongside Shahid Kapoor in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi venture.

Tell Gulati that it has taken him quite long to bag an action film, and he says that the genre always interested him. “Action films are on the checklist of every actor. I am no different. It’s a popular genre, and to fare well in it is crucial. The recent success of films belonging to the genre has brought about a resurgence of macho [heroes] in Bollywood. Being a part of this [trend] is exhilarating for me.”

Earlier, mid-day reported that Gulati had foregone body doubles, choosing to perform the stunts himself (Fight for yourself, March 18). The actor, who enjoyed the experience, says that actioners offer a high not only to the artiste, but also to its audience. “They deliver a rush of adrenaline, and escapism. In a mundane world, audiences seek the thrill of high-stakes action that provides them a break from reality.”