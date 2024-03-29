Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pavail Gulati Action films are on every actors checklist
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pavail Gulati: Action films are on every actor’s checklist

Updated on: 30 March,2024 05:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Pavail thrilled to try his hand at action with Deva, when the genre is taking the box office by storm

Pavail Gulati: Action films are on every actor’s checklist

Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews and Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article
Pavail Gulati: Action films are on every actor’s checklist
x
00:00

If the past year has been any indication, nothing sells like action films at the box office. From Pathaan to Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, from Jawan to Animal, the runaway success of these movies marked a resurgence of the genre. It’s a case of perfect timing then for Pavail Gulati, who is trying his hand at an action entertainer with Deva. The actor plays a cop alongside Shahid Kapoor in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi venture. 


Tell Gulati that it has taken him quite long to bag an action film, and he says that the genre always interested him. “Action films are on the checklist of every actor. I am no different. It’s a popular genre, and to fare well in it is crucial. The recent success of films belonging to the genre has brought about a resurgence of macho [heroes] in Bollywood. Being a part of this [trend] is exhilarating for me.”


Earlier, mid-day reported that Gulati had foregone body doubles, choosing to perform the stunts himself (Fight for yourself, March 18). The actor, who enjoyed the experience, says that actioners offer a high not only to the artiste, but also to its audience. “They deliver a rush of adrenaline, and escapism. In a mundane world, audiences seek the thrill of high-stakes action that provides them a break from reality.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shahid kapoor Pathaan Gadar 2 Jawan Animal bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK