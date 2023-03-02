'Photoshop zindabad', says Sameera Reddy sharing a throwback picture of herself

Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself from her acting and modelling days with an honest confession

On Wednesday, Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from her acting days. In the picture, the actress shared a striking pose in a black leather mini skirt and a green silky shirt. She had her hair tied up in a pony with side fringes.

Sameera Reddy shared the picture and wrote, "Photoshop Zindabad" with a straight face emoji.

The actress who made her acting debut with the 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' alongside Sohail Khan in 2002, is quite vocal about her time in front of the screen and how she was suggested to have corrective surgeries and was under the pressure to look a certain way.

In a recent interview with mid-day.com, Sameera had shared that she would starve herself and have only one idli a day in order to look a certain way. "I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everybody was getting plastic surgery, boob job, change nose or bone structure. I had to always pad my chest and was told to get a boob job done. Many times, I would think, 'Should I? Is this the norm?' because it was so openly spoken about and as an actor I questioned if I had to do it. But I didn't and I am so grateful to God I didn't because today I wouldn't have been comfortable about it," she said.

Today, Sameera promotes heathy lifestyle and positive attitude towards ones body. Sameera uses social media to champion body positivity and openly addresses topics that people on social media usually shy away from. From flaunting her flabs to showing her grey hair, Sameera's social media handle is a welcome space from the otherwise pretentious virtual world.

Meanwhile, Sameera is now planning to make a comeback to the world of cinema and face the camera again. The actress believes that her off-screen persona will reflect her choices on-screen going forward. “I have to say social media has helped me a lot in that aspect where it has allowed me to show parts of myself which are very different from what I was on screen. It allows me to be crazy, humourous and deep. I think that the roles I am offered are definitely different from what I used to do before," revealed Sameera.

