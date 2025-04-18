Anurag Kashyap has taken to social media to apologise to all the 'gair sanskaari (ill-mannered) Brahmins' for his comment after his daughter and family received threats

In Pic: Anurag Kashyap

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap’s family gets rape and death threats over Brahmin remark, filmmaker apologises x 00:00

Anurag Kashyap recently lashed out at CBFC and the Brahmin community over the Phule controversy and he started getting a lot of hatred. Amidst this, a user went on Anurag's post and dropped a comment, and in reply to it, the filmmaker wrote, “Brahmin pe main m**toonga... koi problem? (I will urinate on Brahmins... any problem?) (sic).” This comment of his ignited the fire and trolls started writing demeaning comments targeting his daughter and his family. Now, the filmmaker has taken to social media to apologise to all the 'gair sanskaari (ill-mannered) Brahmins.'

Anurag Kashyap apologises to Brahmins

Anurag Kashyap took to his social media and wrote, "This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar. So, kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti aur na loonga, lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai, na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chahiye to ye meri apology hai. Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi."

While posting this apology, he attached a caption that reads, "Manuwaadiyon aur gair sanskaari Brahmino ke liye. Maafi (For the Manuists and uncultured Brahmins. Apologies)"

Casteism hai ya nahin: Anurag Kashyap

In a post shared earlier, Anurag questioned the hypocrisy around the existence of caste in India. "Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi India mein release nahin hui. Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se. Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin? Kaun ho aap? Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai? Jab caste system tha hi nahin toh Jyotiba Phule aur Savitribai kyon the? Ya toh aap ka Brahminism exist hi nahin karta, kyunki Modi jinke hisaab se India mein caste system nahin hai? Ya sab log milke sab ko ch*****a bana rahe ho? Bhai, mil ke decide kar lo — India mein casteism hai ya nahin. Log chutiya nahin hain. Aap Brahmin log ho ya phir aap ke baap hain jo upar baithe hain? Decide kar lo."