PICS: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai along with Big B and Jaya Bachchan jet off to Jamnagar for Ambani's bash

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, along with Big B and Jaya Bachchan, were spotted heading to Jamnagar for the Ambani's celebration. Check out the pictures!

The Bachchan family is getting ready to attend the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, alongside the Ambani family. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and grandson Agastya Nanda were seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport, preparing to fly to Jamnagar.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joined them.

Fans noticed that the Bachchan family was missing from the big event, which is unusual given their close relationship with the Ambanis. However, Navya Naveli Nanda attended the second day of the event called Mela Rouge and was seen taking pictures with Suhana Khan, who is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. At the airport, Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and Agastya came in one car, and Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya followed in another.

About the festivities last night

Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and singer, had an energetic performance on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. He brought Kareena Kapoor Khan onto the stage, got her dancing to his tunes, and even playfully compared her to international popstars like Rihanna and Beyonce. The crowd was thrilled by the lively atmosphere he created.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen introducing Kareena on stage with the words, "There might be Rihanna, there might be Beyonce, but for us, it's her, Kareena." This playful comment made Kareena blush on stage, and the crowd cheered in appreciation of the compliment. After the introduction, Diljit Dosanjh proceeded to perform the hit song "Proper Patola." Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in, showcasing her dance moves on the grand stage, much to the delight of the ecstatic crowd.

In a separate video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on stage alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends, including Ananya Panday. The group danced along to the popular Punjabi singer's hit single 'Lover,' adding to the already festive and lively atmosphere of the event.