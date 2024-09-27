This film marks a historic India-Vietnam collaboration, showcasing Avneet's ambition to explore global opportunities and growing influence as an actress in the entertainment industry

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur has embarked on an exciting new journey in her career with her first-ever international project ‘Love in Vietnam’, marking her global debut. Announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, this film marks a historic India-Vietnam collaboration, showcasing Avneet's ambition to explore global opportunities and growing influence as an actress in the entertainment industry.

Avneet Kaur begins shooting for project 'Love in Vietnam'

The actress recently shared her arrival in Dalat, Vietnam, for the film's first shooting schedule, expressing her enthusiasm with a post on social media. In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “Vietnam we’re here! #LoveInVietnam sched 1 begins! I’m so excited to share more!!❤️🧿🙏🏻😍 #blessed #newbeginnings #firstsched.”

The excitement is palpable as Avneet steps into this new chapter, and her fans eagerly await more updates from the set. In the images she shared, Avneet looks stunning, donning a chic black skirt paired with a stylish white top and an oversized black jacket. The actress looks poised to take on this role, further solidifying her presence in the global film arena. Earlier, Avneet became the youngest star to have the poster launch of her global debut project at the Cannes Film Festival- a massive feat.

‘Love in Vietnam’ is based on the bestseller ‘Madonna In A Fur Coat’, promising a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences. Avneet Kaur stars alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, and her prominence on the film's poster indicates her central role in this groundbreaking project, setting high expectations for her performance which is highly anticipated by fans.

Avneet Kaur attends the premiere of 'Transformers One'

Actress Avneet Kaur took to her social media platform and shared some of her breathtaking pictures from the premiere of “Transformers One’ in London, United Kingdom. Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Avneet, who has 31.9 million followers on her Instagram, shared a carousel of pictures while flaunting her irreplaceable charm.

She captioned the post while raising fans' excitement for the red-carpet visuals. Avneet wrote, “Last night for the London premiere of Transformers One! (with yellow heart, clipboard and star emojis). Are y’all excited to see the red carpet pictures?”

In the pictures, Avneet was seen in a beautiful yellow body-con long dress while posing for the cameras differently. In other pictures, the ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ actress posed candidly while expressing her excitement for such a prestigious moment.

On attending the event in London, Avneet shared her excitement and said, "Attending the Transformers premiere in London was an unforgettable experience. Watching Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth walking the red carpet was truly surreal, a dream turned into reality, forever etched in my memory." She continued, "Seeing these Hollywood legends up close, their glamour and charisma radiating through every smile and gesture, left me utterly spellbound”.

“The electric atmosphere, the glamour of the premiere, and the thrill of witnessing cinematic history unfold made for an unforgettable night, one that I'll treasure forever.” Avneet concluded

Avneet Kaur's incredible work front

Meanwhile, the actress earlier shared pictures with the team of renowned production house Paramount Pictures while having a dinner which has left her fans with numerous questions as they are now speculating that it could be related to Avneet's big venture on the grounds of Hollywood as the 22-year-old actress has gained many significant milestones till now.

For the unversed, Avneet was the only Indian celebrity to become part of ‘Transformers One’ premiere night. On the work front, Avneet was last seen in family entertainer 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', starring alongside Sunny Singh. The film was directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Thinkink Picturez Ltd.

(With inputs from IANS)