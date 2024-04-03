PICS: Awara Paagal Deewana actress Aarti Chabria flaunts baby bump, check it out!

Congratulations are in order for Awara Paagal Deewana actress Aarti Chabria. The actress is reportedly expecting a baby

Aarti Chabria (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Actress Aarti Chabria has exciting news to share as she's expecting a baby! On June 23, 2019, Aarti Chabria tied the knot with Visharad Beedassy in a hush-hush ceremony. Her beau is a chartered accountant based in Australia.

Awara Paagal Deewana actress Aarti Chabria flaunts baby bump

Although she hasn't made any official announcements on social media yet, there are circulating pictures of Aarti with a visible baby bump. In these photos, she's wearing a white crop top paired with blue denim jeans. Many users congratulated Aarti on her news in the comment section. One said, "Congratulations 👏🏻👏🏻 May Bhagwan Ji Bless You & Your Baby Always 🙌🏻🙌🏻"

Another well-wisher stated, "Congratulations"

About Aarti Chabria

Aarti Chabria began her career as a model at the age of 3, doing advertisements. Her first print ad was for Farex. Aarti won the Miss India Worldwide 2000 pageant and then appeared in music videos like 'Nasha hi Nasha hai' for Sukhwinder Singh, 'Chaahat' for Harry Anand, 'Meri Madhubala' for Avdooth Gupte, and 'Roothe hue ho Kyo' for Adnan Sami.

Aarti Chabria is best remembered as Akshay Kumar's heroine in Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002). However, Aarti made her debut with Lajja, after which she appeared in Awaara Paagal Deewana and Tumse Achcha Kaun Haiin. She was also part of films such as Shaadi No.1, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Partner.

Aarti Chabria enjoys writing poetry. She had once told mid-day, 'I write poetries. But only in English though, and sometimes I do have people frowning at me when I tell them that. But guys, I just can't write in Hindi. Most of my poems revolve around the theme of love. I guess we've all had that special someone at some point who has impacted our lives in a big way.'

Aarti Chabria further added, 'I also love writing on important issues that concern us as a society. For instance, I had written a piece on politicians trying to buy celebrities to campaign for them. This is one issue that had been troubling me at a point.'

Her debut directorial won her accolades and awards! She won several awards for Mumbai Varanasi Express at Film Festivals across the world such as the Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival (2016), Jaipur International Film Festival (2017), International Festival Of Short Films On Culture Tourism (2017) and North Carolina South Asian Film Festival (2017).