Ahead of Christmas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle to give a glimpse at how she and her family have been spending their holidays

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of holiday dinner with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti gets customised car x 00:00

Global star Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle on Saturday morning to share glimpses from her holiday dinner with family and friends. The actress who has been away from social media for a while showed what life has been like lately with happy pictures with her family. She shared many photos with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and friends, ahead of Christmas 2023.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the private dinner party that was attended by her, Nick Jonas, and some other friends. In the first photo, a joyous Priyanka dressed in a white outfit can be seen sitting on her husband's lap. Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black blazer with a sweater. The party was held by Morgan Stewart McGraw at her house and included delicacies like caviar and potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka also shared a candid picture of her and Morgan engaged in a hearty conversation with big laughter. She also shared pictures of the beautiful table setting and customised menu for each guest.

The 'Desi girl' also included some pictures of her daughter clicked on a different day recently. The little one seemed busy with her new BMW toy car which had her name customised on the number plate. Sharing the photos, Priyanka simply wrote in the caption, “Lately,” with an emoji of folded hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Recently, Priyanka stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. She exuded her 'Desi Girl' vibe at the event as she donned a white and blue floral saree. She kept her hair open and completed her look with red lipstick. Several pictures and videos of the 'Dostana' actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen posing in front of the paps.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.