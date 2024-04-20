Breaking News
PICS: Italy calling! Suhana Khan looks bellissima in new vacation photos, take a look!

Updated on: 20 April,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Take a peek at Suhana Khan's gorgeous vacation photos from Italy, where she looks absolutely stunning

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently sent her fans into a frenzy by sharing glimpses of her Italian vacation on social media. The young starlet took to Instagram to give her followers a peek into her travel diaries, and needless to say, the pictures were nothing short of spellbinding!


Suhana Khan shares pictures from her Italy vacation


In one photo, Suhana Khan looked really classy wearing a grey top, jeans, and a black coat with Italy's beautiful scenery in the background. Another picture showed off a stylish black bodycon dress with polka dots. Besides her fashion choices, Suhana's photos also showed off Italy's amazing sights, from serene streets to stunning waterfronts, making her fans want to go on their own Italian trip.


Suhana Khan shares pictures from her Italy vacation, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

On the work front:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set to wow the audience once again with her new project. Rumour has it that Suhana Khan’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. 

The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. 

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. “Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com. 

Suhana’s first film 'The Archies' also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. It is a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion. 

