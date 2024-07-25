On Thursday, she posted on Instagram about her relaxing and peaceful time at a top-rated health resort in Austria

Katrina Kaif

Lately, Katrina Kaif hasn't been posting much on social media. However, she took to her Instagram today to show that she was on a detox, looking for some peace and quiet away from the usual hustle and bustle.

She posted a series of photos from her stay at Mayrlife Altaussee, a health resort that combines relaxation with tranquility.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shares snaps from her peaceful retreat

On Thursday, she posted on Instagram about her relaxing and peaceful time at a top-rated health resort in Austria. She shared some solo photos from her stay, along with pictures of the beautiful lakeside property and the healthy food she enjoyed. According to the resort's website, they offer treatments for reducing inflammation and aging, among other services.

About Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently

Recently, Katrina Kaif was enjoying a holiday in Munich, Germany, and shared a stunning picture of herself that prompted her actor-husband to shower love in the comment section. Katrina took to Instagram to post a picture where she is standing on a wooden balcony, dressed in a striped shirt. The sunlight casts a golden glow on her, highlighting her serene expression. The backdrop showcases a beautiful view of the sky and lush greenery.

For the caption, she wrote: “Good morning”. Her husband Vicky Kaushal's comment stole the spotlight as he dropped a string of multi-coloured hearts in response. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On July 16, Katrina Kaif turned a year older. Vicky Kaushal, known for never shying away from talking about his wife, shared a series of photos with her on Instagram. Calling her his "love," Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday, my love! 🎂❤️🎂"

In the first picture, we see Vicky holding Katrina close and looking at her adoringly. We cannot keep calm!

The rest of the pictures include moments where Katrina and Vicky are solemnly praying, enjoying pizza together, and lazing around together. How cute can they get?

Work front:

Regarding her career, Katrina was last seen in the movie 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bad Newz', co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film explores a lighter take on the rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', where a woman gets pregnant with twins from two different fathers. 'Bad Newz' is set to hit the big screen on July 19.