PICS: Preity Zinta attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party

The Elton John AIDS Foundation held an Oscar party in Los Angeles that Preity Zinta attended with a lot of enjoyment

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta had loads of fun at Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party in Los Angeles. She attended the bash along with her husband Gene Goodenough on Monday.



Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a series of posts from the event. Preity is seen dressed in a black gown. She accentuated her look with bold red lips and statement jewellery. Her husband complemented her in a black suit.



"Last night there was so much to celebrate. My husband's birthday, Two Indian productions winning an Oscar and so many people getting together to raise funds to help people living with HIV. I'm summing up this wholesome evening with one of my fav songs from Elton John over the years. Here's to believing in love, being in love & wanting to make the world a better place," she captioned the post.

She also shared a selfie with her husband and captioned it in Hindi, ‘Party mein selfie pati parmeshwar ke saath,’ she wrote.

Prior to it, Preity also marked her presence at the pre-Oscar bash organised by Priyanka Chopra.



A few days ago, she shared an all-women album featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, education activist Malala Yousafzai and many others.

She wrote, "From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy & beautiful than an independent, powerful & talented woman. Here's to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos & that were at the party. I chatted, joked & got utterly silly with most of them & loved every bit of it cuz real women don't compete with each other - they support & empower each other & have fun together. #photodump #southasianexcellence #girlpower #aboutlastnight #ting."

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene.

