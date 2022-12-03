Picture pe chalein?

As theatrical screenings resume in full swing, Tusshar, who created Maarrich for the web, takes film to big screen instead
With attendance in cinema halls seeing an up-tick, Tusshar Kapoor has had a change of heart — the producer has pulled out his next film, Maarrich from an OTT release, and is set to unveil it on the big screen instead. “With cinemas opening to full capacity, and films doing well, opting for a theatrical release [is apt],” says Kapoor, who announced his second production in January. “I am happy that audiences are going to theatres to watch movies, and things are getting streamlined.”
The December 9 release, which marks Kapoor’s first solo production venture through his company, came with its set of challenges.
“Since it is a small film, I had to make it on a limited budget, and within tight time-lines. I was responsible for ensuring that everything goes according to the plan,” he says of the murder mystery, which reunites him with Naseeruddin Shah, 11 years after The Dirty Picture. “It didn’t seem like a long time had passed since our last collaboration. He doesn’t carry the baggage of his body of work, or his stature. He makes everyone around him comfortable.” His conversations with the veteran, he says, would revolve around old movies, and TV shows. “There is no pressure while enacting a scene with him because he does not let that happen. He puts you at ease.”