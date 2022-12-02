×
Utkarsh Sharma undergoes parkour training for 'Gadar 2'

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Film director Anil Sharma's son and actor Utkarsh Sharma opened up on taking parkour (the athletic sport of traversing obstacles by running or climbing or leaping and all) training for his upcoming film 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

 Film director Anil Sharma's son and actor Utkarsh Sharma opened up on taking parkour (the athletic sport of traversing obstacles by running or climbing or leaping and all) training for his upcoming film 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in which Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's on-screen characters's son. Now, the actor is back again in the film and will be seen doing some action scenes.


He says: "While 'Gadar' is still remembered for its mind-blowing and real action sequences apart from stellar performances, impactful dialogues, and melodious music, the second part will also feature some breathtaking action sequences that the audience have not witnessed on the big screen before. To prepare for the same. I had to learn parkour for almost a month under the guidance of trained action choreographers from the South Indian film industry to ensure that the action scenes look relatable and believable. It was a great experience to learn a new fitness regime."

Utkarsh was also seen in 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo', 'Apne', 'Genius', and many more.

Talking about sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2', he adds: "Sunny sir is an institution and a great pool of immense talent, dedication, honesty, discipline and more importantly he's a great human being. From sharing screen space with him as a child actor to working with him now, I can say that he's still the same, supportive, caring, and inspiring. I am lucky to get the opportunity of relieving the good old days with Sunny sir and will always cherish memories working with him."



Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is all set to release on August 15, 2023.


