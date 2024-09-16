Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pink turns 8 Shoojit Sircar recalls being pissed off after no producer was ready to bankroll the film

'Pink' turns 8: Shoojit Sircar recalls being 'pissed off' after no producer was ready to bankroll the film

Updated on: 16 September,2024 08:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shoojit Sircar, who was both the producer and creative director of the film 'Pink', faced numerous rejections from producers. This experience was both demoralizing and infuriating for him



Shoojit Sircar with Amitabh Bachchan on sets of 'Pink'


As ‘Pink’ celebrates its 8th anniversary, it's a fitting time to reflect on the remarkable journey of this acclaimed film. ‘Pink’, which went on to become a commercial success and won the National Award, was not always a guaranteed hit. In an old interview following the film’s release, Shoojit Sircar shared the challenges he faced in securing funding for the project.


Despite its eventual acclaim and box office success, ‘Pink’ encountered significant obstacles before its release. Shoojit Sircar, who was both the producer and creative director of the film, faced numerous rejections from producers. This experience was both demoralizing and infuriating for Sircar. The film’s impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, was not enough to convince studios to back the project initially.



Many believed ‘Pink’ would not succeed


Sircar expressed his frustration, stating, "It's my vision, How do you know about my vision?" He was resolute in his decision to not let a handful of people in a studio dictate the future of his vision. Creative producer Ronnie Lahiri noted that many believed the film would not succeed given the casting choices and the story’s nature. Ritesh Shah, the film's writer, mentioned that the skepticism from some studios made Sircar feel as if his credibility as a filmmaker was being questioned, despite his previous successes with Vicky Donor, Piku, and Madras Cafe.

Shoojit Sircar was really ‘pissed off’

Faced with repeated refusals, Sircar decided to take matters into his own hands, declaring, "Koi bhi studio ke paas nahin jayenge, khud karenge chahe kuch bhi ho jaye. I wasn’t challenging them, I was challenging myself. I was really pissed off." Ultimately, Sircar’s gamble paid off. The film, made on a budget of just Rs. 23 crore, exceeded expectations by grossing over 100 crore at the box office.

About ‘Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Pink’

'Pink', which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds. The Tamil version 'Nerkonda Paarvai' featured Ajith Kumar, while the Telugu version 'Vakeel Saab' starred Pawan Kalyan. 

As ‘Pink’ continues to be a powerful example of impactful storytelling, Shoojit Sircar and Rising Sun Films are set to carry forward their legacy with their next project. Their upcoming film, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 15th, 2024.

